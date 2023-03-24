TV Dinner: Fisherman’s Pie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fisherman’s Pie is a great dish for Lent, Easter, Good Friday, a Sunday brunch, or just a regular meal.

Chef Chris Manning said it’s a very simple dish to make.

He says you can make your own pie crust or do what he does and buy one at the grocery store.

Fisherman’s Pie

- 1 9-inch pie crust

- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (or half cheddar and half Swiss)

- ½ cup sliced mushrooms

- ½ cup fresh spinach

- 1 6-ounce piece of cooked cod (or other fish)

- ½ pound cooked shrimp

- 1 egg, beaten

- ½ cup cottage cheese

- 1 tablespoon grated parmesan

- 2 cups mashed potatoes

Line a 9-inch pie dish with the pie crust. Layer the bottom with the cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, fish, and shrimp.

Mix the egg, cottage cheese, and parmesan together. Spread mixture evenly over the seafood. Spread the mashed potatoes over the cottage cheese mixture.

Bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until golden brown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.