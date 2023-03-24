TV Dinner: Fisherman’s Pie

TV Dinner: Fisherman's Pie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fisherman’s Pie is a great dish for Lent, Easter, Good Friday, a Sunday brunch, or just a regular meal.

Chef Chris Manning said it’s a very simple dish to make.

He says you can make your own pie crust or do what he does and buy one at the grocery store.

Fisherman’s Pie

- 1 9-inch pie crust

- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (or half cheddar and half Swiss)

- ½ cup sliced mushrooms

- ½ cup fresh spinach

- 1 6-ounce piece of cooked cod (or other fish)

- ½ pound cooked shrimp

- 1 egg, beaten

- ½ cup cottage cheese

- 1 tablespoon grated parmesan

- 2 cups mashed potatoes

Line a 9-inch pie dish with the pie crust. Layer the bottom with the cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, fish, and shrimp.

Mix the egg, cottage cheese, and parmesan together. Spread mixture evenly over the seafood. Spread the mashed potatoes over the cottage cheese mixture.

Bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until golden brown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
North country native and author Marietta Holley published more than 25 books, many of them...
A female Mark Twain: North country author used humor & wit to promote women’s rights
Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
TV Dinner: Fisherman's Pie
TV Dinner: Fisherman's Pie