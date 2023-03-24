YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State YMCA swim championships were held last weekend in Buffalo. One Watertown Blue Sharks swimmer took home a couple of state titles.
Twelve-year-old swimmer Molly Dickinson captured the 500 and 100 freestyle events for the Blue Sharks.
She dominated both events in the 11- to 12-year-old division.
Dickinson thought she may have a good day because she was nailing different aspects of her events.
Dickinson has been swimming with the Blue Sharks since she was 6. As a seventh grader this year, she earned a spot on the varsity roster at Watertown.
Twenty-three of the 42 swimmers taking part for the Blue Sharks made the top 16 in their respective events.
Keep an eye on Molly Dickinson. This seventh grader has a bright future in the pool.
Thursday’s local scores
College baseball
St. Olaf 7, St. Lawrence 1
St. Lawrence 6, St. Olaf 1
College softball
Middlebury 7, St. Lawrence 0
Trinity 5, St. Lawrence 4
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.