YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition

YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State YMCA swim championships were held last weekend in Buffalo. One Watertown Blue Sharks swimmer took home a couple of state titles.

Twelve-year-old swimmer Molly Dickinson captured the 500 and 100 freestyle events for the Blue Sharks.

She dominated both events in the 11- to 12-year-old division.

Dickinson thought she may have a good day because she was nailing different aspects of her events.

Dickinson has been swimming with the Blue Sharks since she was 6. As a seventh grader this year, she earned a spot on the varsity roster at Watertown.

Twenty-three of the 42 swimmers taking part for the Blue Sharks made the top 16 in their respective events.

Keep an eye on Molly Dickinson. This seventh grader has a bright future in the pool.

Thursday’s local scores

College baseball

St. Olaf 7, St. Lawrence 1

St. Lawrence 6, St. Olaf 1

College softball

Middlebury 7, St. Lawrence 0

Trinity 5, St. Lawrence 4

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

Latest News

YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition
Former Watertown High lacrosse player Lauren Girardi returns to the north country to coach at...
New IHC coach a familiar face in Frontier League lacrosse
New IHC coach a familiar face in Frontier League lacrosse
Syracuse Mets
Play ball! Syracuse Mets season starts in 2 weeks