YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State YMCA swim championships were held last weekend in Buffalo. One Watertown Blue Sharks swimmer took home a couple of state titles.

Twelve-year-old swimmer Molly Dickinson captured the 500 and 100 freestyle events for the Blue Sharks.

She dominated both events in the 11- to 12-year-old division.

Dickinson thought she may have a good day because she was nailing different aspects of her events.

Dickinson has been swimming with the Blue Sharks since she was 6. As a seventh grader this year, she earned a spot on the varsity roster at Watertown.

Twenty-three of the 42 swimmers taking part for the Blue Sharks made the top 16 in their respective events.

Keep an eye on Molly Dickinson. This seventh grader has a bright future in the pool.

Thursday’s local scores

College baseball

St. Olaf 7, St. Lawrence 1

St. Lawrence 6, St. Olaf 1

College softball

Middlebury 7, St. Lawrence 0

Trinity 5, St. Lawrence 4

