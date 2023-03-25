Brenda K. Cullen, 68, of Redwood

Brenda K. Cullen, 68, passed away at her home, where she had been under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Brenda K. Cullen, 68, passed away at her home, where she had been under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born December 21, 1954 in Denver, Colorado, daughter of Charles and Thelma Smith Scott.

She graduated from Alexandria Central High School in 1973 where she was active in cheering, figure skating and school sports.

She married Anthony C. Cullen on April 22, 1973. The couple lived in Colorado for many years, returning to the area in 1984.

Brenda worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for E.J. Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, was an avid Denver Broncos fan and a dedicated hockey mom.

Besides her husband, Tony, she is survived by two sons, Scott (Kristine) Cullen, Edgewater, FL, and Charles (Kimet) Cullen, New Smyrna Beach, FL and two daughters, Katrina Cullen-Ellis, Edgewater, FL and Roberta (Travis) Cullen-Brice, Watertown, NY, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Her loving dog Jose’ and many cats.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Catherine Smith, who raised her, her parents Chuck and Thelma, a brother, Robin Scott, a sister, Martha Scott and an infant son, Anthony Cullen.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023, at a time and place to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Alley Cat Rescue c/o Joann Fitch, 50 High St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

