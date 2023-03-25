Friday Sports: South Jefferson Girls’ Lacrosse preps for the season ahead

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Girls’ Lacrosse Team is looking to replace some talented players in the lineup with the 2023 season set to begin.

South Jefferson went 17-2 in 2022, a perfect 10-0 in Frontier League play en route to another Frontier League title, and lost in the Section 3 Class D Championship game to Skaneateles.

With 4 of their top 5 scorers graduating, the Lady Spartans will be looking for some new faces to step up this season.

“We have 3 seniors who are veteran players that have been in the system for a long time. Really looking forward to seeing them as seniors and carry the team.,” said Coach Jen Williams, “I think they’re ready for that role and we have 3 sophomores that came up from the JV team last year that are ready for the varsity level and all the in between there is what’s going to hold us together throughout the season.

As Williams said, this roster is a young squad missing 8 players that played key roles in the Lady Spartans making it to the sectional finals.

Despite the losses, the players are impressed with how other players have stepped up early on in the season to take on bigger roles this year.

“I think last year we lost a lot of great players, but every single one of our girls has been coming to practice, giving 110% every day, and really working towards our goals for the season,” said Reese Widrick.

Two players Williams will be looking for big seasons from are junior Savannah Hodges, who scored 49 goals last year, and senior Madelyn Barney, who scored 34 goals.

Barney says a key to the team having success this season will be taking it one game at a time and not looking ahead on what will be a very competitive schedule.

“Definitely staying humble. We never want to get ahead of ourselves. We want to play one game at a time, just play what we can. We never want to play as someone we aren’t. I think just showing up every day ready to work and being a competitive team with each other and playing as a unit is what it will take for us to get as far as we can,” said Barney.

With non-league games against Cicero North Syracuse, Auburn, Victor, Liverpool, Fayetteville-Manlius, and Baldwinsville, look for the Lady Spartans to be battle tested and ready when the post season rolls along.

