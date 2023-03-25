John M. LaMay, 84, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Mr. LaMay passed away on Thursday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for John M. LaMay, age 84 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (March 28, 2023) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00am to the time of the service. Mr. LaMay passed away on Thursday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Diana; two sons Michael LaMay of Florida and Jason LaMay of Ogdensburg; two daughters Rhonda (Randy) Woodside and Tina (Matthew) Pearson all of Ogdensburg; 11 grandchildren Jordan, Lyndsey, Courtney, Keylee, Matthew, Jonnie, Erik, Gavin, Jace, Christian & Delia; 10 great grandchildren; a brother Dale LaMay address unknown; a sister Marlene Wood of Raymondville; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

John was born on September 2, 1938 in Potsdam NY, a son of the late Roy M. & Hilda (Layaw) LaMay. He attended Norwood Central School for his education, and enter the US Army on September 13, 1955. He received his honorable discharge on Sept 12, 1958. He later married the love of his life, Diana Brothers on December 31, 1972.

During his career he worked for Ghizes Garage, Collins Motors, Woods Market, Acco Brands and LaValley LTI where he retired from after 30 years. John could fix, haul or drive anything to get the job done. He certainly was the happiest while working, spending time with his family, and fixing things.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

