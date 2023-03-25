One injured in Town of Fowler bus crash

One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.
One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.

According to the Gouverneur Fire Department Facebook page, a car appears to have hit the back of a bus on State Route 58 in the Town of Fowler. The incident happened around 11:25 Saturday morning.

The post says one person was treated on scene for minor injuries and all of the kids on the bus were unharmed.

Members on scene did have to extricate a dog that was trapped in the passenger side of the car, but it seemed to be okay once removed.

We have reached out to local fire and police officials for more information but have not heard back. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Gavel
Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
Nathaniel Travis
Inmate accused of seriously injuring correctional officer
UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles

Latest News

St. Laurent aims to share a bit of Ukrainian culture with the North Country, especially as war...
Teaching traditional egg decorating to benefit Ukrainian relief efforts
The White’s Lumber Annual Home Show returned this weekend for it’s 33rd year.
White’s Lumber Home Show brings people to Clayton for its 33rd year
Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the old Medical Arts Complex on Watertown’s Clinton Street.
Plans have been unveiled to bring new life to a Clinton Street business complex
Friday Sports: South Jefferson Girls’ Lacrosse preps for the season ahead
The South Jefferson Girls’ Lacrosse Team is looking to replace some talented players in the...
Friday Sports: South Jefferson Girls’ Lacrosse preps for the season ahead