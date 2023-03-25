One injured in Town of Fowler bus crash

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.

According to the Gouverneur Fire Department Facebook page, a car appears to have hit the back of a bus on State Route 58 in the Town of Fowler. The incident happened around 11:25 Saturday morning.

The post says one person was treated on scene for minor injuries and all of the kids on the bus were unharmed.

Members on scene did have to extricate a dog that was trapped in the passenger side of the car, but it seemed to be okay once removed.

We have reached out to local fire and police officials for more information but have not heard back. We will update this story as we learn more.

