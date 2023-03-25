Parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties see power outages due to weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the North Country, many are dealing with power outages due to some mixed precipitation and high winds.

As of 6 PM Saturday, there were more than 600 National Grid customers in Jefferson and Lewis counties without power. That number reached as high as 1,200 earlier in the afternoon.

This is mostly affecting customers in the southern part of Jefferson County and the central part of Lewis County.

For all affected areas, power is expected to be restored at some point Saturday evening.

