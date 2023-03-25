Plans have been unveiled to bring new life to a Clinton Street business complex

Design plans to redevelop the Medical Arts Complex on Watertown's Clinton Street into business offices. (wwny)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the old Medical Arts Complex on Watertown’s Clinton Street.

The announcement was made by developer Mike Lundy, who is teaming up with Corry Lawler of Lawman Construction Group and Kim Allen of United Professional Advisors, to build a more than 28,000 ft. professional office building.

A rendering of the building shows it will be called United Professional Builders and will feature modern and cost effective office space.

To do this, the single story building at 171 Clinton Street will be demolished and an addition will be added to the old Medical Arts Complex building, where it will be completely renovated.

United Professional Advisors will be the primary tenant as Allen says his company has outgrown its facility on Outer Arsenal Street.

On why he chose to do this, Allen says: “There are many great things going on in the downtown area, including the major expansion of the Watertown Savings Bank. We intend to transform this building into something very special, something that other professionals would want to relocate to. The building will reflect the quality of tenants in it.”

It’s not clear when construction will begin, but the new building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

