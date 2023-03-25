Rain and snow this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll stay dry tonight as clouds will be on the increase.

Saturday early morning will remain dry, but by the mid to late morning hours we’ll see rain and snow moving in. As we get into the afternoon some location could even see a little freezing rain. When it comes to snow amounts and ice amounts they will be very minor. The Tug Hill could see two inches of snow with a thin glaze of ice. Parts of St. Lawrence County could see an inch or two of snow. However, I think most locations will see little to no accumulation as rain looks to be the main impact.

As we get into Saturday evening winds will start to increase and we could see winds gusting as high as 50 to 55 MPH overnight Saturday into Sunday. Rain and snow showers will stick around during the overnight hours Saturday.

Sunday high will be around 40 degrees with winds still gusty. Rain and snow showers will be on and off Sunday.

Monday is looking like a nice day with some sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday and stick around the rest of the week.

