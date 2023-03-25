White’s Lumber Home Show brings people to Clayton for its 33rd year

The White’s Lumber Annual Home Show returned this weekend for it’s 33rd year.
The White’s Lumber Annual Home Show returned this weekend for it’s 33rd year.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The White’s Lumber Annual Home Show returned this weekend for it’s 33rd year.

Held in Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park Arena, the event gave guests the chance to browse through a selection of home-improvement goods from over 120 different brands.

Many of the vendors on hand had deals exclusive to the show.

Those who attended were able to pick up free goodies including aprons, safety glasses, and a birdhouse.

White’s Lumber’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Olivia Nix says the event gives attendees a unique opportunity to interact with brand owners and representatives by building relationships, and putting faces to their names.

“The community can really get started on their Spring projects, better their homes, better their community to make the North Country a better place,” said Nix.

Nix says by also having all of these companies in one location, it allows people to get accustomed to newer brands as well as the familiar brands they are used to seeing.

