Woman facing multiple charges after 41 dead cats found at property, authorities say

West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.
West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By WDTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman is facing multiple charges as the result of an animal cruelty investigation.

Randolph County deputies said they were called on Monday to investigate an animal cruelty complaint at a property.

Deputies said they discovered the home had no electricity when they arrived while all the windows and doors were closed along with the property having an overwhelming odor of urine.

WDTV reports that deputies found many cats and kittens at the home. They also heard barking dogs from a neighboring house that had similar conditions.

Both homes were “deplorable and unlivable,” according to authorities. Deputies said piles of feces were found with urine at the homes.

Conditions were so severe, that hazmat teams were called, and responders had to use respirators to be able to enter, authorities said.

According to county deputies, a total of 11 dogs, 40 living cats and 41 dead cats were found at the property.

The animals seen alive were described by authorities as being “extremely sick” and in desperate need of medical care.

Donna Marie Thompson and her family are the owners of the homes. Authorities said Thompson has been charged with 92 counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Gavel
Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
Nathaniel Travis
Inmate accused of seriously injuring correctional officer
UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles

Latest News

St. Laurent aims to share a bit of Ukrainian culture with the North Country, especially as war...
Teaching traditional egg decorating to benefit Ukrainian relief efforts
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in...
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
The White’s Lumber Annual Home Show returned this weekend for it’s 33rd year.
White’s Lumber Home Show brings people to Clayton for its 33rd year
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the old Medical Arts Complex on Watertown’s Clinton Street.
Plans have been unveiled to bring new life to a Clinton Street business complex