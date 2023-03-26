Barbara Jean Scott, 82, of Massena

Barbara Jean Scott, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2023, with the love of her family in her heart. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Scott, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2023, with the love of her family in her heart. She was 82 years old.

Born in Potsdam on March 1, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of Bernard J. and Eva O. (Shampine) Newtown. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Buckton before continuing her education at St. Lawrence Central School.

Barbara married Robert Scott, who passed away in 1971. Barb had a variety of jobs over the years, taking any job she could to support her family. They included: working as a short-order cook and waitress at her parents’ diner, as a QA person at the Bombay Slipper Factory, as a clerk at Hills in Massena, as a maid at the Golden Nugget in Reno, NV, as a bartender at Rufa’s Restaurant, Snell’s Winthrop Bar and the Jug in North Lawrence, and as a home caregiver for individuals with Alzheimer’s/dementia.

In her free time, Barbara loved to dance the jitterbug, sing with her family, garden, fish, solve word puzzles, solitaire, play bingo and color. In her later years, she enjoyed taking mini vacations with her grandchildren and traveling the world with one of her sons. Those who knew Barbara will remember her as an exceptionally giving person who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses: Cindy and Mark Small of Ogdensburg, Karen Scrimpsher of Tucson, AZ, Sherrill and Al Hahn of Rochester, Randy Newtown and David Carson of San Francisco, CA, Kathy Hazelton of Massena, Frank and Valerie Scott of Norfolk, John Scott of Lawrenceville, and Shelly and Jeff Carrow of Tupper Lake. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as her two brothers and their spouses: Albon and Pat Newtown of FL and Garold and Sue Newtown of Winthrop, her sister-in-law Betty Newtown of Winthrop, and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her infant son James Wilbur Scott, her longtime partner Wilbur Scott, two granddaughters, Cassandra Thompson, and Desiree Rust, a great-grandson, Connor Newcomb, two sisters: Reva Marion and Linda Snell, her brother Earl Crump, Jr., and her son-in-law Bondo Hazelton.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Monday, March 27th, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held the following day, Tuesday, March 28th, at 12 noon at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Foote officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest in a private burial at Union Cemetery in Buckton later in the spring.

Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Barbara’s memory are encouraged to make donations to the National Foundation of Cancer Research (www.nfcr.org), the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or the COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org).

