David F. Page, 50, of Westville

WESTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David F. Page, 50, of Barlow Road, passed away early Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home after a courageous 15-month battle with cancer.

David was born on July 30, 1972 in Massena, the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Jane (Garceau) Page and attended Massena schools. On Christine A. Rockhill on May 30, 2004 in Massena.

David worked for a time in maintenance at Walmart before going to work as a mechanic for Jock’s Garage in Hogansburg. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and car racing.

David is survived by his wife, Christine; his stepdaughters, Clarissa and Santo Francello of Westville and Stephanie and Jason Avery of Fort Covington; his step grandchildren, Easton and Paislee Francello and Damon and Alaine Avery; his brothers, Richard and Marion Pruner of Brasher and Jeremy and Diana Pruner of Norwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider contributions to be made in his memory to the Westville Fire Department.

