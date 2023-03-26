Elmer M. Golden, 91, of Croghan

Elmer M. Golden, 91, died Friday morning, March 24th, in the comfort of his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Elmer M. Golden, 91, died Friday morning, March 24th, in the comfort of his home.

Mr. Golden was born in Watertown on January 24, 1932, the son of the late Maurice and Agnes Ritz Golden. Elmer graduated from the former Father Leo Memorial School in 1950. The game of baseball played a large roll in his life. He entered the U.S. Air Force in February of 1951. He was stationed at Sampson Air Force Base where he was in Base Athletics from 1951-1953.

During this time, he played baseball with the Sampson ball team, the Sabres. The team traveled through out the states playing military bases and colleges. Upon his discharge, he went with the St. Louis Cardinals to fulfill his contract that he had signed at the end of his senior year in high school. Due to a knee injury, he left the Cardinals Farm Team and returned home in 1954. Elmer married Jean Marie Strife on October 9, 1954, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Rev. Hugh King, O.F.M., officiating.

Elmer moved to Syracuse to work for the Syracuse Ornamental Co. While in Syracuse, he played baseball with the N. Syracuse and E. Syracuse baseball organizations from 1954-1958.

After moving back to Croghan in 1958, with his family, he continued to play ball, bowl, and golf. He also enjoyed hunting, attending the Beaver River Central School baseball, basketball, volleyball, and softball games.

Elmer and Jack McKeon, played ball together in the service. Jack was a baseball manager for the San Diego Padres, Oakland A’s, Cincinnati Reds and the Florida Marlins. Elmer and his family have continued to stay in contact with Jack over the years.

Elmer retired from the Croghan Beaverite as Plant Manager in 1994, with 36 years of service. After retirement, he and his wife traveled to Phoenix, AZ and surrounding areas for 18 years.

Elmer was a member of the Croghan Knights of Columbus, Past Commander and life member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion, Life member of the Croghan Fire Department, former Village of Croghan Trustee, member of the Local Senior Citizen Organizations, and a life member of the local Fish and Game Club.

Elmer is survived by his five children, Charlene (Roger) Zapotoski; Diane (John) Farney; Nancy Stewart; Shelly (Timothy) Murphy; Duane (Allison) Golden; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Jean, who died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, his brother, Glenn, and his sister, Helen.

A funeral Mass will be said at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00AM with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. The family will receive guests starting at 10AM, at the church prior to the Mass. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following services at the Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion. Spring military burial will be at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, at a later date.

The Golden family would like to thank his caregivers, Patty Flint and Chris Lapp, Lewis County Office for the Aging, and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Memorials in Elmer’s name may be made to: Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

