Get a latte with a lesson- Lowville coffee house provides a unique educational experience

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s more than just a Cup of Joe! One local coffee house is providing an unique educational experience about the coffee making process.

Saint Drogo’s Coffee & Bake House in Lowville opened earlier this month after transforming an old jail into a java joint.

Along with serving their own homemade blend, Saint Drogo’s owner Scott Gilbert wants the shop to be an educational experience. Patrons will be able to watch the roasting process, learn what each machine does, and see the beans being packed for purchase.

“We wanted this to be an educational, more hands on, more experiential, kind of learning place. You can come and just sit down in the booth and hang out with your friends. You can also see how things are being made at the coffee bar, and can also see how the roasting process takes places,” said Scott Gilbert, Owner of Saint Drogo’s Coffee & Bake House.

The shop is named after Saint Drogo, the Patron Saint of Coffee.

