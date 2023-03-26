Kevin M. Wheeler, 57, of Akwesasne

Kevin M. Wheeler, 57, of 237 Cook Road, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Kevin M. Wheeler, 57, of 237 Cook Road, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Kevin was born February 17, 1966 in Rochester, son of the late Richard A. Sr. and Sharon (Cook) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Salmon River Central School.

He was a member of the Akwesasne Family Support Group and the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group, and he was a maintenance worker for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Kevin was an active participant with the Special Olympics during his school years, and currently lived with his citizens advocate family. He loved being in the outdoors, and was very athletic and competitive. Kevin thoroughly enjoyed visiting with people and would often ride his bike to go visit and have a bite to eat with friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his son Dustin Mark Wheeler of Peru; his brother David and Elaine Wheeler of Hogansburg; his aunts and uncles Arvella Thomas, Ward “Hungie” and Catherine Cook, Ronald “Punchy” and Millie Cook of Hogansburg; and Joanne Cook of Rochester; his niece and nephews Kayla (Chris) Rosini, Andrew Wheeler and Connor Wheeler; and his great nephews Michael and Quinn Rosini.

Besides his parents Richard and Sharon, Kevin was predeceased by a brother Richard A. Wheeler, Jr. on September 9, 1999; and his uncle Warren “Farmer” Cook.

Friends may call at the home of Arvella Thomas, 417 Cook Road beginning Tuesday at 4:00 PM until Wednesday at 11:00 AM when a funeral service will be held.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

