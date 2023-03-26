Michael Arthur Bilodeau, of Winthrop

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTRHOP, New York (WWNY) - Michael Arthur Bilodeau -  passed away on March 23, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY.

He was born May 1, 1958, in Manchester, NH.

Michael was predeceased by his partner, David H. Leach (1991), his father, Edouard J. Bilodeau (2017). Michael is survived by his adopted family, Lydia and Rob Bernard of North Lawrence, their children and grandchildren, his mother, Janis Bilodeau, brothers, Edouard G. Bilodeau and Keith J. Bilodeau, sisters, Kim M. Turner, Kathy A. (Jim) Olkovikas and Karen L. (Dan) Olivier, 3 nieces, a nephew, 4 great nieces and 3 great nephews. He also had special love for his goat ladies.

His favorite thing was to sit in the sun having beverages with Lydia, so they could talk, watch the goats play and enjoy the garden. Michael was a special man and a great friend to anyone he met. He will be missed greatly.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on July 1st at Noon at 2045 St. Hwy. 11C, North Lawrence, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

