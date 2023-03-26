Staying windy on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will stay windy tonight as rain showers turn to snow showers after a cold front moves through.

Sunday we’ll see snow showers in the morning before just a few left over snow showers for the higher elevations for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be around 40 with winds still gusting between 30 and 45 MPH.

Monday will be a nice calm day with highs in the lower 40s.

Rain and snow showers will make a return on Tuesday with highs once again around 40.

The rest of the work week we’ll keep highs around 40 with rain and snow showers off and on.

