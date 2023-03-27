Alice M. Gill, 86, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alice M. Gill, 86, of Pine Drive, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at...
Alice M. Gill, 86, of Pine Drive, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Gill, 86, of Pine Drive, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.

She was born on July 16, 1936, in Denmark, NY to the late Ralph & Edna (Simmons) Knapp. She graduated from school in Copenhagen, NY and she was primarily a homemaker.

She married Bartlett E. Gill on January 20, 1955, in Adams, Center. He died on April 19, 2005.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Bart & Julie Gill, Natural Bridge; Tony & Alisa Gill, Great Bend; five daughters, Amy & Darrell Cave, Watertown; Marsha & Ed Wilder, Carthage; Patty & Kevin Fayette; Harrisville; Peggy Jo Gill, Florida; and Annie Jo Gill, Carthage. Her siblings, Shirley Rubyor, Mary Jane Hockey, Ralph Knapp Jr., Mike Knapp, and Betty Hamilton. She is also survived by her beloved 23-Grandchildren and 43-Great-Grandchildren, along with 6 great-great Grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents and two children, a daughter, Debra Baker in 2020, a son, David Gill in 1984, and a sibling, Evelyn Intorcia.

She was a former member of the Black River Valley Fiddlers and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and Grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:00 pm-2:00pm_at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A Funeral Service will be held at noon in the chapel with the Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating. Burial will immediately follow and take place in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Alice’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

List of paused polling places
5 voting sites won’t open this year in Watertown, Jefferson County
Candles
Thomas F. Wilber, 58, formerly of Norwood
Ms. Beebie passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.
Bridget A. Beebie, 52, of Ogdensburg
Underground canal system in Potsdam
Clarkson students help Potsdam with flooding problem
Harlow Richard Dixon, 76, peacefully embarked on a new journey on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at...
Harlow Richard Dixon, 76, of Watertown

Obituaries

Orchestra of Northern New York
Orchestra of Northern New York seeks volunteers
Gas pump
Survey: average gas prices in NY are down
Jefferson Community College
JCC’s new president to be announced in April
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on jail officer assault, landlord woes & Massena festivals
David Eads
Man pleads guilty in 2 cases involving sex with minors