Alice M. Gill, 86, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Gill, 86, of Pine Drive, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.

She was born on July 16, 1936, in Denmark, NY to the late Ralph & Edna (Simmons) Knapp. She graduated from school in Copenhagen, NY and she was primarily a homemaker.

She married Bartlett E. Gill on January 20, 1955, in Adams, Center. He died on April 19, 2005.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Bart & Julie Gill, Natural Bridge; Tony & Alisa Gill, Great Bend; five daughters, Amy & Darrell Cave, Watertown; Marsha & Ed Wilder, Carthage; Patty & Kevin Fayette; Harrisville; Peggy Jo Gill, Florida; and Annie Jo Gill, Carthage. Her siblings, Shirley Rubyor, Mary Jane Hockey, Ralph Knapp Jr., Mike Knapp, and Betty Hamilton. She is also survived by her beloved 23-Grandchildren and 43-Great-Grandchildren, along with 6 great-great Grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents and two children, a daughter, Debra Baker in 2020, a son, David Gill in 1984, and a sibling, Evelyn Intorcia.

She was a former member of the Black River Valley Fiddlers and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and Grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:00 pm-2:00pm_at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A Funeral Service will be held at noon in the chapel with the Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating. Burial will immediately follow and take place in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Alice’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

