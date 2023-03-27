Bridget A. Beebie, 52, of Ogdensburg

Ms. Beebie passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Bridget A. Beebie, age 52, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, March 31st, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Matthew Conger officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Beebie passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.

Bridget is survived by her son, Christopher Beebie and his wife, Chantel, of Canton, NY; grandchildren, Carsyn Beebie and Camdyn Beebie; her siblings, Dalton Miller Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY and Stanley Michael Miller and his wife, Stephanie, of Ogdensburg, NY; aunts and uncles, Barbara Miller Walker and her husband, Edward, of Lisbon, NY, Pamela Luckie of Ogdensburg, NY and Paul Kennedy of Heuvelton, NY, Susanne Miller-Graham of Louisville, KY, Ralph Miller and his companion, Sheila O’Connor of Florida, Mary Belile of Lisbon, NY, Daniel Jenkinson and his wife, Angela, of Eureka, CA, Ann Seldomridge and her husband, Tony, of Wildwood, FL and Patricia Conger and her husband, Steven, of Ogdensburg, NY; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Miller, Jordan Miller, Trent Miller, and Wes Miller and several cousins.

Bridget is predeceased by her parents, Dalton, and Pamala Miller; and a sister, Theresa Jane Miller, in infancy.

Bridget was born on August 20, 1970, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Dalton and Pamala Jane (Jenkinson) Miller. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1989. Bridget married Donald Beebie, that marriage later ended in divorce. She was employed at various locations including, Eddy’s Market, Chick’s Pizza throughout the years, the local radio station, ACCO International Brands, Duty-Free, ARA Shoes, Label Shopper, and St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

Bridget enjoyed spending time on the river, photography, butterflies, camping, fishing, bonfires, listening to country music, and swimming with dolphins. Bridget loved to entertain and spend time with her family and friends. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her son Christopher, his wife Chantel, and grandchildren, Carsyn and Camdyn.

Donations may be made in Bridget’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

