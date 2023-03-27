Carthage to have parade for Vietnam veterans

National Vietnam War Veterans Day
National Vietnam War Veterans Day
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops to leave Vietnam.

When many veterans returned home, they didn’t receive recognition and honor for their service.

A welcome home parade will be held in Carthage Tuesday. It is being organized by Carthage American Legion Post 789.

The parade will start at noon at the Elks Lodge on Fulton Street, continuing on North James Street and onto State Street.

Post 789 Commander Janice Gravely says this is the start of a new tradition.

They want Vietnam veterans to be in the parade and the public is asked to line the parade route to show how much the community appreciates what the service members did for their community and country.

“Have your flags, claps, welcome home signs. Welcome our veterans home; they deserve that. What they did for their country is worth it, and we want them to come out,” she said.

Post 789 is asking veterans to meet at the Elks Lodge at 10:30 a.m.

The legion will also have its Vietnam veterans appreciation ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. James Church.

