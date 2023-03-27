Clarkson students help Potsdam with flooding problem

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hopes to have found a short-term fix to a flooding problem and it comes after help from local college students who studied up on the subject.

“The folks brought this to our attention approximately a month to a month and a half ago. We’ve been monitoring the situation up until this point,” said Gregory Thompson, village administrator.

The village wants to find a solution to recurring flooding along Beal, Pleasant and Waverly streets.

The flooding is thought to be happening because of problems underground with a canal system that runs from the High School to the Raquette River.

A quick-fix, Thompson says, is to clear the underground canal of any buildup, perhaps caused by sinkholes, by using a vacuum pump.

“We are investigating right now possibly using what they call a hydro-vac truck, where we will open the canal in strategic places where we feel that the issues are the greatest and vacuum any sediment or debris out of the canal itself,” he said.

It’s an idea that came from students at Clarkson University who were studying the issue.

“So the first thing that we recommended was to clear the debris as we talked about and then the second most important thing would be Canal Street as I was talking about the sinkholes and things that have been happening on Canal Street,” said Frank Uschold, Clarkson student.

That’s a possible short-term solution. The longer-term answer is much more expansive and expensive.

“We’ve had estimates of approximately $15 million to fix the canal. Obviously, we just can’t write a check for that. We’re going to have to try and get funding for it. But, in the meantime I think there are a lot of affordable steps that we can take including the vac-truck, including the opening of the mouth of the canal with an excavator to allow for the water to freely leave the village and into the Raquette River,” said Thompson.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.