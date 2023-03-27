Clayton spring boat show this weekend

Spring boat show in Clayton
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Clayton Spring Boat Show is this weekend.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce membership and marketing coordinator Mike Hoosan said it’s the place to be if you want to buy a boat.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 New This Morning.

The show is Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.

Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for military, and free for children 18 and under.

You can learn more at 1000islands-clayton.com/boatshow. You can also call 315-686-3771.

