Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team suits up to pull a car out of a creek

The Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team responded to a crash on Route 11 Sunday afternoon.
The Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team responded to a crash on Route 11 Sunday afternoon.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - The Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team responded to a crash on Route 11 Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 4 PM. A firefighter with the Evans Mill Fire Department says the driver exited U.S. Route 11, accelerating into a semi-frozen creek.

The occupant was helped to safety by a driver behind her who witnessed the events.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Evans Mills Fire Department teamed up with Van Tassel Towing and Recovery to pull out the partially submerged vehicle.

One member of the Evans Mills Ice Rescue team says this type of rescue is not an everyday occurrence.

“It’s been a couple years now since we’ve had a serious one like this where we ended going that far out. It’s kind of a double edges sword. You don’t wish this for people, but it’s kind of exciting to put the suit back on, and go out there and do what we’re trained to do,” said Evans Mills Firefighter Robert Zimmerman.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s are still investigating the cause of the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

