Harlow Richard Dixon, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harlow Richard Dixon, 76, peacefully embarked on a new journey on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 11-1pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm with Michael Gerhardt, Pastor of the Parkside Bible Church in Watertown officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Harlow was born on July 20, 1946 in Watertown, to his loving parents Marion and Harlow Dixon. He married his soulmate Brenda DeMar on July 10, 1970 in Black River.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1971. After being honorably discharged, he worked at the New York Air Brake, the House of the Good Samaritan, and Yellow Cab until his retirement.

Harlow was an amazing man and touched many hearts. He loved being with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed Nascar, was a Dale Earnhardt fan, and loved fishing, camping, and wrestling. He enjoyed driving around and telling stories about what used to be here and there in Watertown. He loved making people laugh with his jokes and enjoyed a good argument, if he was right. He also enjoyed his cigarettes.

Harlow is survived by his children, Brenda (Gary) Martin; Harlow (Bridget) Dixon; Tom (Meghan) Dixon; Bridgett Dixon; Ashley (William) Evans; and Michael Dixon; his grandchildren, Katie, Tyler, Autumn, Little Harlow, Zachary, Skyler, Saiyge, and McKenzie; great-grandchildren, “Shoefoot”, Rooney, Aiden, Harbren, and Noah; a brother, Donald Dixon; two sisters-in-law, Julie Brown and Lena DeMar; a brother-in-law, Roy DeMar; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his soulmate, Brenda Dixon who died in 1996, his parents, and a sister, Mariel Barker.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

