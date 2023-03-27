Inmate accused of hitting correction officer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County jail inmate faces charges after she allegedly struck a correction officer in the face.
Sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Brittany Hobart of Watertown allegedly hit the officer on Saturday.
She was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Hobart will answer the charges in centralized arraignment court later this week.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.