Inmate accused of hitting correction officer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County jail inmate faces charges after she allegedly struck a correction officer in the face.

Sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Brittany Hobart of Watertown allegedly hit the officer on Saturday.

She was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Hobart will answer the charges in centralized arraignment court later this week.

