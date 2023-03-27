Inmate accused of hitting correction officer

Brittany Hobart
Brittany Hobart(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County jail inmate faces charges after she allegedly struck a correction  officer in the face.

Sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Brittany Hobart of Watertown allegedly hit the officer on Saturday.

She was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Hobart will answer the charges in centralized arraignment court later this week.

