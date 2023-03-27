January crash leads to SWI charge

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was charged late last week with snowmobiling while intoxicated in connection with an accident in January.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Evan Lantry was involved in a snowmobile crash on January 25 in the town of Lawrence that resulted in injuries.

Deputies say he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .193%, resulting in the SWI.

Lantry was issued tickets and released.

