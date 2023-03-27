January crash leads to SWI charge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was charged late last week with snowmobiling while intoxicated in connection with an accident in January.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Evan Lantry was involved in a snowmobile crash on January 25 in the town of Lawrence that resulted in injuries.
Deputies say he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .193%, resulting in the SWI.
Lantry was issued tickets and released.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.