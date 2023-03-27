January crash leads to SWI charge

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was charged late last week with snowmobiling while intoxicated in connection with an accident in January.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Evan Lantry was involved in a snowmobile crash on January 25 in the town of Lawrence that resulted in injuries.

Deputies say he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .193%, resulting in the SWI.

Lantry was issued tickets and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties see power outages due to weather
One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.
One injured in Town of Fowler bus crash
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the old Medical Arts Complex on Watertown’s Clinton Street.
Plans have been unveiled to bring new life to a Clinton Street business complex
Gavel
Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Some mixed precipitation this afternoon
Laura Reff looks at a dress her late daughter, Lucy, would have liked during a recent Donate...
Donated dresses help promote the donation of life
Social media: The pathway to sexploitation?
High school lacrosse preview