JCC’s new president to be announced in April

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We should know next month who will be Jefferson Community College’s 7th president.

JCC’s most recent president, Dr. Ty Stone, left for another job last summer.

Since then, Dan Dupee has been the administrator-in-charge at the college.

Earlier this month, JCC announced Dupee and three other men were finalists for the president’s position.

All candidates were on campus 2 weeks ago for final interviews and to meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.

JCC’s board of trustees met on March 23 and selected its choice for the college’s next leader.

That selection now goes to the SUNY Board of Trustees for approval at its April meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.