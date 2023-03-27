Jefferson County gets $2M to back up communication system

Motorola radio system
Motorola radio system(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County will be using a $2 million state grant to strengthen its radio system.

Officials will buy a backup brain for the county’s current Motorola radio system.

Public safety personnel including police, firefighters, and dispatcher use the system to communicate.

The portable radios also allow Jefferson County to communicate with other counties.

If the system fails, officials say the backup brain will guarantee a strong communication line.

“It’s given us state-of-the-art communications, and it’s not just for emergency responders. It’s for all public service agencies in the county. It’s open and they are able to get on the system if they would like. Getting this additional brain keeps that system up,” said Joe Plummer, the county’s fire and emergency management director.

The county received the grant this month.

