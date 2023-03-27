Ogdensburg lawmakers to consider packed agenda Monday night

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s a packed agenda for Ogdensburg City Council Monday night. It ranges from spending millions on fixing old pipes to the new city manager’s new idea.

A pipe along East David Street in Ogdensburg is old and needs to be replaced. That’s according to Barton & Loguidice, an engineering consultant which will be presenting the East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Report before Ogdensburg City Council.

The report says the aging pipes and failing infrastructure have caused water main breaks and it’s been a problem for the city Department of Public Works.

There are three estimates outlined in the report - the cheapest at $1.9 million and the most expensive at $4.4 million.

Another item on the agenda is a new idea: the City Manager’s Citizen Task Force. City Manager Mohideen Buharie describes it as a master plan of sorts, in part created by the community, that can be followed for years to come.

“Some of them have actually come up with different ideas about how we do business, how we do this, so this would be one of the avenues for them to come and contribute,” said Buharie.

Also to be discussed is the Lockwood Arena and steps that would have to be taken to keep it operating all 12 months of the year. Buharie says that includes some revamping.

“It is not insulated properly, therefore it is not economically feasible to run it during the other seasons,” he said.

One item on the agenda that will not happen Monday as planned is a vote to renew the motion to hire four firefighters. It’s postponed because there will not be enough councillors present.

