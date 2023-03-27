Orchestra of Northern New York seeks volunteers

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Orchestra of Northern New York is looking for help with shows and hosting musicians.

The group is seeking volunteers who can help transport instruments to and from concerts.

It’s also looking for 4 to 6 families that can host musicians for the night when they perform throughout the year in the north country.

Kathy Del Guidice, the executive director, says volunteers provide a lot of help and are considered essential to the orchestra as a whole.

“I can’t imagine working without these people. They are truly staff members and we appreciate it greatly. What they do saves thousands of dollars, lots of time, and is so very much appreciated by the orchestra,” she said.

The orchestra is preparing to play its last classical performance of the season which will be Brahms Symphony No. 1.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the Orchestra of Northern New York, visit onny.org.

