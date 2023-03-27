Poll: Voters thumbs up on raising taxes on rich & giving judges more bail discretion

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As officials near the deadline for passing a state budget, a pair of proposals have overwhelming bipartisan voter support.

A poll released Monday from Siena College shows 76% of New Yorkers support raising income taxes on those making at least $5 million, and 72% support giving judges more discretion for setting bail for serious crimes.

There’s bipartisan opposition — 64% — to allowing the State University of New York to increase tuition by 3% to 6%.

“As Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators work to pass a new state budget, two proposals being discussed enjoy strong bipartisan support and one has strong bipartisan opposition,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

There’s strong support, 58%, for banning flavored tobacco.

In a possible Republican primary battle for president, a majority of Republicans, 52%, say they would vote for Donald Trump compared to 27% supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 18% who want someone else.

Among the Republicans who want another candidate, 20% chose Nikki Haley, 6% selected Liz Cheney, and a majority don’t know.

A majority of Democrats, 51%, say they think their party should nominate someone other than Joe Biden for president in 2024.

“A small majority of New York City Democrats think Biden should be renominated,” Greenberg said, “but bigger majorities of upstate and downstate suburban Democrats want another candidate.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ratings have slipped a bit. In this poll, she has a 43-43% favorability rating, down slightly from 46-43% in February and 48-42% in January. Her job approval rating stands at 52-41%, down a little from 56-40% in February and 56-36% in January.

Voters see both affordable housing and crime as serious problems across New York and in their communities.

Statewide, 92% say crime is a serious problem (62% say it’s very serious), and 90% say affordable housing is a serious problem (58% consider it very serious).

In their community, 83% say affordable housing is a serious problem, and 65% say crime is a serious problem. Sixty percent are concerned they could be a victim of crime.

