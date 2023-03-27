Some mixed precipitation this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be mainly dry and we could see some sun.

It clouds over and mixed precipitation is possible between noon and 2 p.m., changing to rain for the rest of the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

There’s a 20% chance of snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be in the mid-40s with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow will change to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday will have showers and highs in the mid-40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-30s on Sunday.

