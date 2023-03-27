Some mixed precipitation this afternoon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be mainly dry and we could see some sun.
It clouds over and mixed precipitation is possible between noon and 2 p.m., changing to rain for the rest of the afternoon.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.
There’s a 20% chance of snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be in the mid-40s with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.
It will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Snow will change to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Saturday will have showers and highs in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny and in the mid-30s on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.