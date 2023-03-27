Survey: average gas prices in NY are down

Gas pump
Gas pump(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The average price New Yorkers are paying for a gallon of gas right now is $3.37. That’s down about 2 cents in the last week and 94 cents lower than a year ago.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

It says the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.79 per gallon while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

The cheapest price was at a gas station in Limestone, a hamlet in Cattaraugus County.

The most expensive gas was found in King Ferry, a hamlet in the Finger Lakes region.

GasBuddy also has historical average prices for March 27 going back a decade.

You might be surprised to learn that New Yorkers were paying a lot more for a gallon of gas 10 years ago.

On March 27, 2013, the state’s average price was $3.91 per gallon, 54 cents more than today.

