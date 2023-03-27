Thomas F. Wilber, 58, formerly of Norwood

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE KATRINE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Thomas F. Wilber, 58, a resident of the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation, and formerly of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Wilber passed away Saturday morning, March 25, at the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Thomas F. Wilber.

