Watertown students host talent show

Watertown High School talent show
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown High School students are putting on a talent show this week.

Tristin Clifford and Adriana Gibbons are members of the National Honor Society. Gibbons is also a member of Positive Behavior In Schools.

The two organizations have teamed up to host the show.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the high school auditorium.

There will be 10 special acts. There will also be art and other talents on display.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for a family.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties see power outages due to weather
One person is injured after a car struck a school bus in the Town of Fowler Saturday morning.
One injured in Town of Fowler bus crash
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the old Medical Arts Complex on Watertown’s Clinton Street.
Plans have been unveiled to bring new life to a Clinton Street business complex
Gavel
Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy

Latest News

Thousand Island Clayton Spring Boat Show
Clayton spring boat show this weekend
Brittany Hobart
Inmate accused of hitting correction officer
Snowmobile accident
January crash leads to SWI charge
Wake Up Weather
Some mixed precipitation this afternoon