Watertown students host talent show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown High School students are putting on a talent show this week.

Tristin Clifford and Adriana Gibbons are members of the National Honor Society. Gibbons is also a member of Positive Behavior In Schools.

The two organizations have teamed up to host the show.

The show is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the high school auditorium.

There will be 10 special acts. There will also be art and other talents on display.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for a family.

