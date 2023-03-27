Your Turn: feedback on jail officer assault, landlord woes & Massena festivals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A correctional officer was seriously injured by a St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate last week. Nathaniel Travis of Gouverneur faces felony assault charges:

Hope the officer recovers quickly and hopefully, the assailant receives a hefty sentence.

Tyler Dvornski

The staff at SLCCF are professionals. We will continue to provide high standards of care to the inmate population.

Joseph Lalonde

A Watertown landlord spoke during last week’s city council meeting. Ed Smalls says he’s prepared to stop investing in Watertown if tenants aren’t handed consequences for their alleged squatting, property damage, and drug activity:

This state loves their freeloaders. I feel sorry for the landlords who have no recourse due to the insane laws that are passed.

Ray Lowe

I sympathize with the landlords. However, it’s not council’s job to protect their properties.

Anthony Misercola

The town of Massena is making efforts to become a tourist destination along the St. Lawrence River by possibly creating new festivals:

Unfortunately, this place would need tens of millions (of dollars) and a massive amount of work to become a tourist destination.

Jamie Rush

Massena is not like it was decades ago but we need to reinvent ourselves and this is a good place to start.

Randy Tyo

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.