7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old in Ohio was taken to the hospital Sunday where he later died from injuries sustained from being thrown from an ATV.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 911 reports advised that an ATV had hit a wire and threw both the driver and child passenger from the vehicle around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

The 7-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives went to the hospital to get a statement from Bryant. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities said more evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of more charges.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eads
Man pleads guilty in 2 cases involving sex with minors
The Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team responded to a crash on Route 11 Sunday afternoon.
Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team suits up to pull a car out of a creek
Brittany Hobart
Inmate accused of hitting correction officer
Snowmobile accident
January crash leads to SWI charge
It’s more than just a Cup of Joe! One local coffee house is providing an unique educational...
Get a latte with a lesson- Lowville coffee house provides a unique educational experience

Latest News

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooting
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hearing-impaired woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hearing impaired woman may sue after airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
Police officers stand at the entrance of an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday,...
Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing