Academic All-Star: Elias Kester

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Elias Kester, a senior at Thousand Islands High School.

Eli is ranked first in his class and is a member of National Honor Society and yearbook.

An avid photographer, Eli contributes pictures to the school newspaper.

In his spare time, he’s a junior member of the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service. He’s working to get his EMT certification.

Eli will be attending Elmira College to study nursing. He plans to become a flight nurse.

