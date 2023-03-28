Academic All-Star: Elias Kester
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Elias Kester, a senior at Thousand Islands High School.
He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday.
Eli is ranked first in his class and is a member of National Honor Society and yearbook.
An avid photographer, Eli contributes pictures to the school newspaper.
In his spare time, he’s a junior member of the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service. He’s working to get his EMT certification.
Eli will be attending Elmira College to study nursing. He plans to become a flight nurse.
