Bikes, brews and temporary tattoos for senior citizens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bikes, brews and temporary tattoos. Samaritan Summit Village held an event Tuesday to give some senior citizens a blast from the past.

Attendees were treated to snacks, music, a variety of temporary tattoo designs and a non-alcoholic drink of their choice.

The main attraction: getting up close and personal with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle provided by FX Caprara.

To celebrate, many residents and staff donned their best biker attire.

Recreation Therapy Director Rose Busler, who helped organize the event, says she hopes the event sparked some memories.

“I love seeing the smiles of their faces and the buzz going around different rooms. They’re excited about coming down and looking at the bikes. Some of them, it’s been a while since they’ve ridden. Some have ridden cross country. Biking is a big industry so people love it,” she said.

The was the first event of its kind at Samaritan Summit Village and Busler didn’t rule out the possibility of it returning in the future.

