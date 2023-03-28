Coffeen Street bridge work to begin Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The signs are up and equipment is being put in place. The Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81 will soon be under construction.

Beginning Monday, the state will rehabilitate the concrete bridge deck and update the guide rail.

The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed this fall.

The I-81 off-ramps at Coffeen Street, also known as State Route 12F, will be closed to traffic while crews do the work.

Drivers will be directed to use the Arsenal Street exit or County Route 202 as a detour.

Meanwhile, traffic will still be able to cross the bridge and the on-ramps to Route 81 will stay open.

