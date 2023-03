WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will move out of the area later tonight. Expect some evening showers with lows in the upper 20′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 40′s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with some afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny and cooler.

