WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Wasilewski, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 21, 1935 in Manhattan, New York, the son of Edward J. and Alfreda (Bolynska) Wasilewski Sr.

Edward entered the United States Armed Forces and was stationed at Camp Drum. He met and married his wife Mary Avery on September 15, 1956 after dating for a week. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year.

He worked for Seaway Motors, Seabury Motors and then began a 40-year career at the Watertown City School District as the Superintendent of Maintenance. He retired in 2000.

Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, maintaining his lawn and spending time with his family.

Among his survivors are his wife, Mary; two sons, Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Adams and Robert Wasilewski, Smithville; a daughter Tammy (Mark) Vincent, Winter Garden, FL; three sisters, Theresa, Caroline, and Maryanne; grandchildren, Joseph Wasilewski and his fiance` Stephanie, Lorraine, Julia and Jeff Pecori, Watertown and Matt and Sarah Vincent, Winter Garden, FL; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Terri Fairman, and a sister Marie Olewine.

Arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

It was his wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

