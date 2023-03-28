Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Watertown

Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12-2pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at 2pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.

Ellen was born on May 8, 1964 in Watertown, daughter of the late Gordon D. and Amy J. (Tousant) Sweet.

On October 23, 1982 she married Robert L. Robinson. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising their five children. She enjoyed shopping, singing karaoke in the comfort of her home, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her coffee.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; five children, Stephanie (Robert Sheltray) Robinson of Antwerp; Stephen (Alena) Robinson of New Hampshire; Bobbie Jean (Alan Sheltray) Robinson of Watertown; Robert CD (Elizabeth) Robinson of Antwerp; and Colleen (Darcy “Jim” Jones) Robinson of Watertown; four siblings, Richard Sweet of Watertown; Gordon M. Sweet of Watertown; Brenda (Jerry) Delgado of Watertown; and Gary (Samantha) Sweet of Watertown; as well as 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Victoria Majo and Tina Sweet, a brother, David Sweet, and a grandson, Kirk Robinson.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

