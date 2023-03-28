Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home.
Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12-2pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at 2pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.

Ellen was born on May 8, 1964 in Watertown, daughter of the late Gordon D. and Amy J. (Tousant) Sweet.

On October 23, 1982 she married Robert L. Robinson. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising their five children. She enjoyed shopping, singing karaoke in the comfort of her home, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her coffee.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; five children, Stephanie (Robert Sheltray) Robinson of Antwerp; Stephen (Alena) Robinson of New Hampshire; Bobbie Jean (Alan Sheltray) Robinson of Watertown; Robert CD (Elizabeth) Robinson of Antwerp; and Colleen (Darcy “Jim” Jones) Robinson of Watertown; four siblings, Richard Sweet of Watertown; Gordon M. Sweet of Watertown; Brenda (Jerry) Delgado of Watertown; and Gary (Samantha) Sweet of Watertown; as well as 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Victoria Majo and Tina Sweet, a brother, David Sweet, and a grandson, Kirk Robinson.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s city manager allows hiring of 2 new firefighters
Samaritan Summit Village residents check out a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Bikes, brews and temporary tattoos for senior citizens
Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, Watertown, NY passed away surrounded lovingly by her family on March...
Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, of Watertown
Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday March 26,...
Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts, 91, of Antwerp

Obituaries

Candles
Frederick Farkas, 61, of Norwood
Candles
Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Canton
Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville, NY, passed away peacefully March 27, 2023 at...
Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville
St. Lawrence University campus
St. Lawrence University plans $30M worth of improvements
The Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81 will soon be under construction.
Coffeen Street bridge work to begin Monday
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Samaritan closing drive-up COVID testing site Saturday