Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, of Watertown

Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, Watertown, NY passed away surrounded lovingly by her family on March 23rd 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, Watertown, NY passed away surrounded lovingly by her family on March 23rd 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Erin was born on January 30th 1957 to her parents Rollin Gallagher and Gloria (Ayers) Gallagher.

Erin unconditionally and unselfishly loved her children and supported them all her life through the many highs and difficulties of their lives. She also made it her mission to care for the sick and injured through her work as a CNA.

In her free time she enjoyed going to Flea Markets and Antiquing, spending time with family and friends, and especially quality time with her Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren who she proudly doted over and her dog Crusty who she spoiled every chance she got.

To say that her family and friends will miss her greatly is a complete understatement. It can be said Erin was unselfish to a fault. She often neglected the needs of herself for the needs and wellbeing of her family and friends.

She is survived by her Husband Mark Narrigan, Son Nathan Lee, Daughters Tiffany Jackson and Husband Jeffrey, Chelsey Smithers-Beebee and Husband Jonathan, Daughter In Law Melissa Lee, Stepchildren Joshua and Ashley, Brother Ed Gallagher, Grandchildren Mel, Emmah, Jillian, Jeffrey, Mason, Melina, Jerry, and Amelia, and Great Grandchildren RiverLee and Milo.

At her request and per her final wishes there will be no calling hours or memorial service. A graveside service will follow at a later date. She will always be remembered and acknowledged as a hardworking and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was a truly loyal and unselfish friend and colleague.

Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service. Online condolences can be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.