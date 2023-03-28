Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts, 91, of Antwerp

Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the age of 91. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the age of 91. He was born on June 4th, 1931 to Frank and Martha Tooly Pitts. Shank lived with his family in Wood’s Mills, NY until the age of 10, when the village was enveloped by Fort Drum during WWII. After being forced from their home, Shank’s family moved to Antwerp, NY where he graduated High School in 1950. Shank was modest about his high school athletic endeavors. His basketball scoring average was in the double digits, “without a shot-clock or three-point line” and his baseball team made the playoffs several times. High-school sweethearts, he married his wife, Barbara (Colton) in 1952. Together they had 5 children.

Mr. Pitts earned many names and titles. The name “Shank” was born during childhood as his brother was unable to pronounce “Frank”. He was known as “Shank” or “Uncle Shank” to family and close friends.

He was drafted in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. He served for 8 years, and then received an Honorable Discharge. Franklin was proud to be a Marine, calling it one of his greatest accomplishments. In 2017 he was a proud participant in the Honor Flight. Shank loved his Country and the Corp, evidenced by favorite song…”The Marines’ Hymn”.

Always a sports enthusiast, Shank coached little league when his children were young.

As a mentor in the Alateen program, he led meetings in Watertown, NY for many years. Shank was a compassionate listener, counseling many people through the years.

In 1993, Shank retired from St. Regis Papermill after 40 years of service. While working there, he earned the title of Union Steward.

Shank loved his Country, the Corp, hunting and fishing, watching wildlife, collecting antique bottles, and taking care of his yard. It was love of his family brought him the most joy. His most prized titles were “Dad”, “Papa”, “Grandpa” and “Gramps”.

Shank was committed to attending as many of his children and grandchildren’s events as he could. He enjoyed celebrating their accomplishments with them. His house was the focus of family gatherings for many years. He loved cooking for his family during holidays. The kitchen was “always open” and there was always an open seat for a guest, many of whom came to call him “Papa”. Papa was known to keep a full stash of Little Debbie treats, Schwan’s Ice Cream Bars, and Mt Dew at his house for his grandchildren and their friends, much to the chagrin of their parents.

Shank was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 1981; a son Jeffrey; brothers (Jon, Ralph, Gerald) and sisters (Edna, Thelma, Helen). He is survived by his sisters Janice Rodriguez & Sandra Pitts, his children Jim (Elizabeth Plyter), Wanda Pitts-Sands (Jim), Wendy Pitts (Dan Huddleston),

Juanita Booth (David), nine grandchildren, three step grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a service at 1pm on Saturday April 1st at Frederick Bros Funeral Home in Theresa, NY. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Antwerp, NY on Memorial Day weekend 2023 (date TBD).

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

