Frederick Farkas, 61, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Frederick Farkas, 61, a resident of 2 Spruce Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Farkas passed away late Monday evening at his home with his caregivers at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Frederick Farkas.

