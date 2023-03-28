Frederick Farkas, 61, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Frederick Farkas, 61, a resident of 2 Spruce Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Farkas passed away late Monday evening at his home with his caregivers at his side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Frederick Farkas.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s city manager allows hiring of 2 new firefighters
Samaritan Summit Village residents check out a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Bikes, brews and temporary tattoos for senior citizens
Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, Watertown, NY passed away surrounded lovingly by her family on March...
Erin Kay Narrigan, 66, of Watertown
Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday March 26,...
Franklin “Shank” Walter Pitts, 91, of Antwerp
Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Jericho Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at home.
Ellen J. Robinson, 58, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Canton
Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville, NY, passed away peacefully March 27, 2023 at...
Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville
St. Lawrence University campus
St. Lawrence University plans $30M worth of improvements
The Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81 will soon be under construction.
Coffeen Street bridge work to begin Monday
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Samaritan closing drive-up COVID testing site Saturday