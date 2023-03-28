Hundreds turn out for job fair

More than 50 employers were on hand Tuesday at The WorkPlace’s second annual spring job fair.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 50 employers were on hand Tuesday at The WorkPlace’s second annual spring job fair.

It was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Officials say hundreds stopped by the fair to fill out applications and drop off resumes.

Samaritan Health was able to pick out several potential candidates for entry-level and nursing jobs.

“We’ve had a diversified crowd that’s come through. We’ve seen people that are interested in our CNA training programs, a lot of food service workers, housekeeping, laundry workers that we have been promoting for our entry-level positions as well, so we’re really excited about the turnout,” said Tiffany Quarles, Samaritan Health human resources.

Other job sectors represented at the fair were public sector, hospitality and tourism, food service, nonprofits, manufacturing, and agriculture.

