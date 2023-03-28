Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville

Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville, NY, passed away peacefully March 27, 2023 at...
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Jasper D. Paddock Jr., 82, formerly of Mannsville, NY, passed away peacefully March 27, 2023 at Loretto, Syracuse, NY.

Born March 16, 1941 in Watertown, NY to Jasper D. Paddock and Josephine Binelli, Jasper served in the U.S. Air Force before settling in Syracuse where he managed Reynold’s Ford on Erie Boulevard. He later returned to Mannsville where he and his family ran Paddock’s Wrecker Service.

Jasper would go on to run several trucking companies and salvage yards before dabbling in the restaurant business with Ryan’s Lookout in Henderson Harbor, NY.

Jasper is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (David), Betsy (Edward), and son Ryan (Christy).  His sister Juanita Stuckey,  grandchildren Casey (Doug), Brittany, Emily (Jarrett), Erin, Jackson, Aria, and Lily along with great grandchildren Nicolas, Dougie, Dylan, Clayton, and nephew Jay (Tammy).

Jasper is predeceased by his parents, niece Jill, and nephew Jimmy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Loretto; specifically 2 Fahey and 5 Cunningham for managing Jasper’s care and strong personality.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNY SPCA, 5878 E Molloy Rd, Syracuse, NY 13211.

There are no services. Private burial to be held in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

