CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay.

A memorial service will be held in the near future with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.